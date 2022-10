Eberle scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Eberle, who welcomed a son into his family Friday, was able to finally break through for his first goal of the campaign Saturday. His goal was the first that counted for the Kraken -- they had two potential tallies overturned on review before he scored. The veteran winger has five points in his last five games and a goal and six helpers through 10 contests overall.