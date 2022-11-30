Eberle recorded four assists and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime win over the Kings.

Eberle set up Jared McCann twice and Matty Beniers once on even-strength tallies before finally feeding Andre Burakovsky on a power play in overtime to end the chaotic win. It was a huge exclamation point on a productive November for Eberle, who had five goals and nine helpers in 12 games for the month. Overall, the veteran winger has six tallies, 15 helpers, six power-play points, 45 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 22 contests.