Eberle notched two assists and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

The Kraken's offense ran through Eberle in this one, as he earned primary assists on goals by Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak. A strong November has turned into a just acceptable December for Eberle, who has six points and a plus-5 rating through 11 contests this month. The winger is up to 27 points (six on the power play), 76 shots and a plus-8 rating through 33 outings this season while playing regularly in a top-six role.