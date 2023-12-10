Eberle recorded two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Eberle's goal drought is up to eight games, but he was able to pick up his first multi-point effort since Nov. 18. The Kraken haven't scored more than three goals in any of their last seven contests, which is limiting offense throughout the lineup. Eberle is up to 14 points, 54 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 25 outings overall, but he's maintained a steady top-line role.