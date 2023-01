Eberle registered an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Eberle played in his 900th NHL game Saturday, and he celebrated the occasion with a helper on Andre Burakovsky's first-period tally. In his career, Eberle has recorded 630 points. He's been good lately with two goals and six helpers over his last six outings, giving him 35 points (seven on the power play), a plus-14 rating, 91 shots on net and 18 PIM through 42 contests this season.