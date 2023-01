Eberle notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Eberle has picked up three assists during his seven-game goal drought. The 32-year-old winger set up Matty Beniers' second-period tally Thursday. While consistency hasn't been there much lately, Eberle remains in a top-six role. He's at eight goals, 20 assists, 82 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 37 appearances.