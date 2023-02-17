Eberle recorded two power-play assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Eberle helped out on second-period tallies by Justin Schultz and Yanni Gourde. Over his last nine games, Eberle has seven points, though he's produced three multi-point efforts in that span. The 32-year-old winger hasn't displayed a lot of consistency, but he's been solid in a top-six role with 42 points (11 on the power play), 116 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 55 outings overall.