Eberle scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 4.
Eberle delivered in a huge moment, scoring three minutes into overtime to give the Kraken the win while tying the series at two games apiece. The winger has a goal and assist over his last two contests, and he's added 10 shots on net, six hits and three blocked shots through four playoff outings. With linemate and 40-goal scorer Jared McCann (undisclosed) already ruled out for Game 5, Eberle will be counted on for leadership and offense in a pivotal game in Colorado on Wednesday.
