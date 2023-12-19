Eberle (lower body) will be in Monday's lineup against Dallas, per the NHL's media site.

Eberle missed Saturday's game against the Kings but his absence will be limited to just one contest. He's currently stuck in an 11-game rut without a goal; during that span, he's provided four assists with a minus-5 rating. The 33-year-old winger has three goals and 14 points in 28 games this season.