Eberle scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Eberle's third-period tally ended up counting as the game-winner. He entered Sunday with no points in his previous two contests, just his second multi-game drought of the season. He also snapped a six-game goal drought with the marker. For the season, the 32-year-old is up to seven tallies, 23 points, 55 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 27 outings.