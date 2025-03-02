Eberle logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Eberle has played in four games since returning from a pelvic injury that required surgery. His helper on a Brandon Montour tally Saturday was Eberle's first point since his return, and he's mainly featured in a bottom-six role while also seeing power-play time. The captain has been limited to 12 points, 31 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and eight PIM through 21 appearances this season.