Eberle recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Eberle set up Jared McCann's tally in the second period. For now, those two wingers remain with Matty Beniers on the top line, though their usage as a line was more in the middle-six range Tuesday. The 33-year-old Eberle turned back the clock with 20 goals and 63 points in 82 contests last season, and his 11.3 shooting percentage in 2022-23 suggests his regression is more likely to come from a drop in playmaking success. He'll continue to have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats if he remains a prominent part of the Kraken's offense.