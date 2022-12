Eberle recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Eberle has gone four games without a goal, but no one's complaining about six assists in that span. The 32-year-old winger has often been streaky, but he's been pretty good over the last month or so with 15 points in 14 games since the start of November. He's up to six tallies, 16 helpers, 49 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 24 outings this season.