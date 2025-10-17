Eberle notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Eberle is still looking for his first goal in 2025-26, but he has earned three assists over four games. He's playing with Matty Beniers and Jared McCann on the top line. In addition to the points, Eberle has racked up 11 shots on net, six hits, three blocked shots and two PIM. Most Kraken players aren't standouts in fantasy, but the 35-year-old winger still has enough offense to fill a depth role on virtual rosters.