Eberle set up a Vince Dunn tally in the first period. While the Kraken are starting to stumble a bit, Eberle has been good with three goals and six assists over his last seven contests. The veteran winger has 47 points, 127 shots on goal, 24 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 59 outings overall.