Eberle scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

The tally helped Eberle secure his first 20-goal campaign since 2017-18. The 31-year-old has sputtered down the stretch with four goals and an assist in his last 10 games. He's up to 42 points, 160 shots on net and a minus-28 rating through 77 appearances this season.