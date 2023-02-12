Eberle had a goal and an assist in Seattle's 4-3 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Eberle's marker came at 12:53 of the first period, and it tied the game at 1-1. He has 11 goals and 40 points in 53 contests this season. The 32-year-old was going through a cold spell offensively, recording no goals and three assists over his previous 10 games, but perhaps his strong performance Sunday is the start of him bouncing back.