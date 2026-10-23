Eberle scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Mammoth.

This was Eberle's first multi-point effort of the campaign. He had gone two contests without a point but has otherwise been one of Seattle's more consistent forwards. The 36-year-old winger is at four goals, five helpers, 28 shots on net, 10 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 11 appearances on the year. He's earned six of his points on the power play, but his even-strength offense should come around eventually.