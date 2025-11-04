Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Goal, assist in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eberle scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Eberle set up Matty Beniers' goal at the 7:36 mark of the second period and later closed out the scoring with a wrister with 3:55 left in the game. That third-period goal was Eberle's fifth of the season, and he's netted each of those tallies over his last seven appearances.
