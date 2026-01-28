Eberle scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Eberle logged his second multi-point outing in a row. The 35-year-old forward is rolling in a top-line role, where he's been for much of the campaign. Eberle has 19 goals, 36 points, 113 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-8 rating over 50 appearances. He doesn't add a lot of non-scoring production, but the offense has been plenty to help in fantasy.