Eberle (lower body) logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

The Kraken's new-look top line with Eberle, Matty Beniers and Tomas Tatar was responsible for two of the team's goals in the loss. Eberle set up Beniers' goal at 13:48 of the second period. It's been 12 games since Eberle last scored a goal, and he's produced a modest five assists with 26 shots on net in that span. For the season, the veteran winger has 15 points, 61 shots and a minus-6 rating over 29 appearances.