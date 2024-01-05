Eberle notched a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Senators.

Eberle set up Tomas Tatar in the first period before earning a second helper on Vince Dunn's game-sealing empty-netter in the third. The two-point showing snapped a four-game scoring drought for Eberle, who has just six points (one goal, five assists) in his last 14 games. It's been a down year offensively overall for the veteran winger, who now has four goals and 18 points through 35 games despite maintaining his spot on Seattle's top line.