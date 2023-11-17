Eberle notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Eberle has an assist in each of his last two games since he returned from a leg injury. The 33-year-old's streak is at three games, as he also had a helper in his last contest before the absence. The winger has six points (two on the power play), 31 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 15 appearances this season. Eberle's recent play suggests he's starting to break through the slump, though he's still shooting a paltry 3.2 percent.