Eberle notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

The Kraken zipped the puck around on a power play early in the second period, with Eberle feeding Jaden Schwartz in the slot for the goal. Through six contests, Eberle's done next to nothing at even strength, but he's earned three power-play helpers. The 32-year-old winger has added nine shots, six hits, four PIM and a minus-6 rating. His offense will likely come around, but it appears he could have another ugly year in plus-minus after going minus-28 in 79 outings last season.