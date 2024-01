Eberle scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Eberle had been limited to two assists over the previous seven contests. His goal Saturday tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period. The winger has lacked consistency despite a top-line role this season. He's up to five goals, 19 points, 81 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 38 appearances, making it unlikely he'll be able to collect a third straight 20-goal campaign.