Eberle scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Eberle finished off a pass from Matty Beniers to net the Kraken's second goal in the first period. The 31-year-old Eberle snapped a four-game point drought with his tally. Offense has occasionally been hard for him to come by this season, but he's put up solid numbers with 19 tallies, 41 points, 154 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 74 contests. It's his highest point total since he posted 59 in 81 games for the Islanders in 2017-18.