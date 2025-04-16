Eberle posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Eberle closed out the campaign on a three-game assist streak. The winger wasn't able to end his goal drought -- he didn't score in the final 10 contests of 2024-25. An injury-plagued campaign limited him to 42 appearances, but he was steady with 26 points, 66 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. Still, Eberle will be in his age-35 season in 2025-26, so expecting his offense to hover in the 40-to-50-point range is likely a best-case scenario.