Eberle logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Eberle's centering pass deflected off Jared McCann's shin and went in for the Kraken's first goal. This was Eberle's first game since Nov. 7 after he suffered a cut on his leg during practice in Colorado last week. The winger has five points, 30 shots on net, nine PIM and a minus-7 rating through 14 contests, as both he and top-line center Matty Beniers have yet to get on track this season.