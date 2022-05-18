Eberle posted 21 goals, 23 assists and a minus-28 rating in 79 games in 2021-22.

Free from the Islanders' defense-first approach, Eberle enjoyed his first 20-goal campaign since 2017-18, though two shortened seasons likely played a role in that decrease in scoring. However, his defensive numbers suffered -- the minus-28 rating was by far the worst of his career. Consistency was also an issue for the 32-year-old, but he finished fairly well with seven points in his last 14 contests. Eberle should remain in a top-six role for 2022-23, while also serving as one of the Kraken's veteran leaders.