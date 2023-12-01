Eberle logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.
Eberle has two goals and six assists over eight games since his return from a leg injury. He went into Thursday scoreless over his previous two appearances before earning a helper on a Jared McCann tally in the second period. Eberle has provided modest offense compared to his top-line role -- he's at 12 points, 46 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 21 outings.
