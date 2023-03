Eberle (undisclosed) scored a goal in Seattle's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Eberle was initially regarded as a game-time decision because of the injury, but he ended up logging 17:01 of ice time and recorded four shots in addition to the marker. He's up to 15 goals and 52 points in 66 outings this season. Eberle didn't find the back of the net in his previous three games, and the 32-year-old recorded just one assist in that span.