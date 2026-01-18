Eberle scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Eberle has two goals and an assist over his last four games since he returned from missing two contests due to an upper-body injury. The winger scored just 1:09 into Saturday's game, though the Mammoth bounced back quickly. For the season, Eberle is up to 17 goals, 31 points, 103 shots on net, 34 hits, 24 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 45 outings in a top-line role.