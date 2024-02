Eberle scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Eberle reached the 10-goal mark with his first-period equalizer. Four of his last five goals have come on the power play. The 33-year-old winger is up to 30 points in 50 contests while adding 106 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in a top-six role this season. Eberle's a solid depth winger for fantasy managers in formats that focus on scoring.