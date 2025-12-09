Eberle scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Eberle's goal tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, but the Kraken couldn't solve Filip Gustavsson again. Over his first three outings in December, Eberle has a goal and two assists after ending November in a five-game slump. For the season, the 35-year-old winger has nine goals -- matching his total from last year -- and 17 points while adding 68 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-5 rating over 27 appearances.