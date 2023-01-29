Eberle recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Eberle has started to come out of his slump with three assists over his last three games. He's still gone nine contests without a goal, and he'll have to wait until after the All-Star break to snap that drought. The 32-year-old winger is up to 38 points, 104 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 49 contests this season, putting him on track to exceed 50 points for the first time since 2017-18.