Eberle provided an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Eberle set up Jared McCann's second-period tally. Through 10 contests in March, Eberle has three goals, four assists and 24 shots on net. The 32-year-old winger is up to 16 goals, 38 helpers, 152 shots and a plus-3 rating in 70 outings overall while logging top-line minutes.