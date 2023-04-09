Eberle scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Eberle became the fifth Kraken player to reach the 20-goal mark with his first-period marker. He also setup Yanni Gourde's goal before the end of the opening frame. Eberle's posted four goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. For the season, the winger has 63 points, 173 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 79 appearances as one of the Kraken's top forwards.