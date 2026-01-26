Eberle scored a goal, recorded an assist and put three shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 win over New Jersey.

Seattle's captain played a strong role in his crew's victory, as Eberle picked up the lone helper on Matty Beniers' goal before potting an empty-net tally to secure the 4-2 victory. With Sunday's pair of points, Eberle is up to 18 goals, 16 assists, 110 shots on goal, 36 hits and 25 blocks across 49 games this season. Since a brief two-game absence from the lineup due to an upper-body injury, he has six points across his last eight games. He is on pace to finish the season above the 50-point mark for the second time across five years with the Kraken, giving him a solid outlook in fantasy moving forward. With at least a point in back-to-back games, Eberle is a quality streaming option across most fantasy formats.