Eberle scored his first goal of the season in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

The veteran winger opened the scoring midway through the first period by tipping home a shot from the blue line by Cale Fleury, but the game slipped away from Seattle quickly after that. Eberle hasn't produced a 20-goal campaign since 2022-23, in part due to injuries, but he's had a strong start to the current campaign with five points in six contests with 15 shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.