Eberle scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Eberle has racked up four goals over his last five games, and he has five goals and four assists over his last 11 outings. The 35-year-old winger's December surge is a good sign for fantasy managers who stuck with him through a quiet end to November. He's up to 13 goals, 23 points (nine on the power play), 87 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-3 rating across 35 appearances in a top-six role this season.