Eberle scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Eberle opened the scoring 7:30 into the first period. The winger has scored three goals over the last three games. He's been a bit streaky during his Seattle tenure, so this is a sign he could be heating up for a scoring binge. For the season, the 32-year-old has four goals, seven assists, 29 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-7 rating through 16 contests.