Eberle, who suffered a cut to his upper leg during Wednesday's practice, won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, but he's doing well and is regarded as day-to-day, coach Dave Hakstol told Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Eberle was initially taken to the hospital to evaluate the severity of the injury, and it sounds like the findings were encouraging. He has a goal and four points in 13 contests this season. With him unavailable Thursday, Shane Wright is set to make his NHL season debut.