Eberle recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Eberle set up Jaden Schwartz for the opening tally at 5:21 of the first period. Through two games this year, Eberle's been confined to a third-line role, as the Kraken's additions of Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand in the offseason have pushed the veteran down the lineup. The assist was Eberle's first point of the year, and he's added three shots on net, a plus-1 rating and a hit. He should still maintain some fantasy value as long as he retains a power-play role.