Eberle recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Bruins.

Eberle had the secondary helper on a Yanni Gourde tally late in the second period. Over his last six games, Eberle has been strong with three goals, five helpers and 16 shots on net. The 32-year-old winger's 46 points through 58 contests already accounts for his best season since 2017-18, and he's added 127 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in a top-six role this year.