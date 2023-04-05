Eberle scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Eberle corralled a loose puck and scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period. Later in the frame, he was judged to have touched a Daniel Sprong shot before Jaden Schwartz tipped it in on the Kraken's fourth goal. Eberle's picked up three points, including two on the power play, over his last two games. He's up to 18 tallies, 40 helpers, 13 power-play points, 168 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 77 appearances.