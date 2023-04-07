Eberle scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Eberle set up linemates Jared McCann and Matty Beniers in the contest as the trio combined for three goals and eight points. Eberle's goal was the game-winner in the victory that secured the Kraken's playoff spot. He's picked up three goals and three assists over his last three contests, and he's up to 61 points (19 tallies, 42 helpers) through 78 outings overall. This is the fourth time Eberle's reached the 60-point mark in his career.