Eberle scored a goal on two shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Eberle enjoys playing against the Flames -- he has 21 goals and 24 helpers over 55 contests against Calgary in his career. That trend has continued in 2026-27 -- both of his goals this season have been at the Flames' expense. The winger has a total of three points, seven shots, three hits and three blocks over three outings. Eberle should continue to see steady top-six usage and power-play time.