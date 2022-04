Eberle scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Eberle got the Kraken on the board midway through the second period, but that was it for their offense. Since the start of March, Eberle's been limited to two goals and five assists in 15 contests -- that's a bit rough for a top-line player. The 31-year-old winger has 17 tallies, 38 points, 141 shots on net and a minus-27 rating in 68 games this season.