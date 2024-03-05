Eberle logged an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Eberle helped out on Adam Larsson's tally in the third period, which was the game-winner. The helper was Eberle's first point in three games. The veteran winger is up to 36 points, 126 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 57 outings. With reports that the Kraken and Eberle have mutual interest in a contract extension, per Darren Dreger of TSN, it seems likely the forward will remain on the Kraken's top line for the rest of the season.