Eberle notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Eberle continues to make an impact since returning from a leg injury. He's posted two goals and five helpers over five contests since he rejoined the lineup. The 33-year-old winger has 11 points, 38 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 18 outings overall. With the Kraken scoring at a stronger pace than they did in October, it's no surprise Eberle's performance has improved with the team.